Multi-tasking “Like a Lady”: Lady A's pandemic work-around may win a CMT Award

Jun 9, 2021 @ 5:00am

Big Machine

Tonight at the 2021 CMT Music Awards, Lady A takes the stage for a special performance with Carly Pearce and Lindsay Ell

They could also take home the trophy for Duo/Group Video of the Year for one of the most unusual clips ever nominated at the fan-voted show: The “On Set Version” of “Like a Lady” was actually recorded during a photo shoot, as Hillary Scott explains.

“When you’re in a pandemic and you’re making the best of a day, you just jam-pack it full and get as many things done as possible,” she says. “But I will say creatively, it was something new that we’ve never done before.”

It started as an idea from the man behind the trio’s “Champagne Night” and “Ocean” videos.

“Our videographer — he’s also our tour photographer — Hodges Usry, he’s done a handful of videos for us over the years,” Hillary recalls. “He just had this idea of ‘In between set changes for the photo shoot, why don’t we sing the song down a couple of times and let me just edit it all together?’”

The finished clip puts you right in the middle of Lady A’s photo session as they prepare to launch their next album.

“I think it was a neat way to really see the behind-the-scenes of not only what a photo shoot is like,” Hillary reflects, “but also capturing the excitement of us really celebrating that this song was gonna be the lead single, right as it was all happening.”

Tune in to watch Lady A’s performance — and see if they win — starting at 8 p.m. ET tonight on CMT.

Next month, Hillary, Charles Kelley, and Dave Haywood kick off their What a Song Can Do Tour with Carly, Niko Moon, and Tenille Arts

