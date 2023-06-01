96.3 KLLL 96.3 KLLL Logo

Music is Universal for Jordan Davis, Brothers Osborne and many more

June 1, 2023 1:30PM CDT
UMG Nashville

If you’re lucky enough to be headed to Music City for the 50th anniversary of CMA Fest, you can add one more spot to the places you’ll want to hang out.

UMG Nashville will take over Skydeck at Broadway June 8-11 to host four days of free events with its artists, including live performances, fan club parties, listening events, writers rounds and more.

Brothers OsborneJordan DavisPriscilla BlockTravis DenningMaddie & Tae and Tanya Tucker are just a handful of the stars who’ll be there. You can check out the full lineup for the event, called Music Is Universal, online.

