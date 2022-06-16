      Weather Alert

Mustang Sculpture

Jun 16, 2022 @ 6:03am

Back in 1987, Shawn Seminara graduated from Mathews High School in Vienna Center, Ohio.

He recently gave the school a special gift — an eight-foot-tall sculpture of a mustang … that he created using chainsaws.

Shawn’s friend owns a tree service. And through the years, he’s gotten very good at creating wood sculptures, all made from chainsaws of different sizes.

This sculpture, which Shawn named Eclipse, took about a week to complete. It’s made from both oak and cottonwood, weighs 800 pounds and is preserved with a little bit of fire and stain.

“I want to give back to the community I grew up in, said Shawn. “It’s good to be home.”

 

