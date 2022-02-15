      Weather Alert

'My Chains Are Gone': ﻿Reba McEntire releasing CD and DVD of gospel hymns

Feb 15, 2022 @ 12:05pm

MCA Nashville

Reba McEntire is breaking the chain in an upcoming DVD and CD collection.

Next month, Reba will release a CD and DVD combo titled My Chains Are Gone, in which she presents gospel classics. The DVD features a live recording of Reba’s debut solo headlining show at the Ryman Auditorium in 2017, where she performed a series of hymns including “How Great Thou Art,” “I’ll Fly Away” and “Swing Low, Sweet Chariot,” along with original songs “Back to God” and “God and My Girlfriends.”

Fans will also get to see the country legend perform with her peers, teaming up with Trisha Yearwood and Kelly Clarkson on “Softly and Tenderly,” while gospel group The Isaacs sing “In the Garden/Wonderful Peace” and “It Is Well with My Soul.”

The My Chains Are Gone CD adds a duet with Lauren Daigle on an acoustic rendition of “Back to God.”

Both the DVD and CD will be released on March 25, with a special broadcast of performances from the DVD airing on UPtv the same night at 8 p.m. ET.

