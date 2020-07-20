‘My Gift’: Carrie Underwood to release first Christmas album in September
Capitol Records NashvilleCarrie Underwood is releasing her first Christmas album this fall.
The superstar announced today that the album, My Gift, has been a “long time coming” and she knew that this would be her next project, following the completion of the Cry Pretty 360 Tour in 2019.
Set for release in September, the album will feature special collaborations, along with original songs and covers of holiday classics.
In a behind-the-scenes video that takes fans inside the studio with the powerhouse singer, Carrie says she’s always wanted to make a Christmas album and that it was “on my heart” to bring that dream to life this year.
“I love music, I love singing — that is my personal gift that I have that I’m so blessed to do, and I want to use that gift,” she explains of why she named the album My Gift.
While we’ll have to wait a bit for the official track list, Carrie does reveal that My Gift will feature a rendition of one of her favorite Christmas classics, “The Little Drummer Boy,” where she’s joined by a special guest — her five-year-old son, Isaiah.
Carrie has also unveiled the album cover, which shows her donning a stunning floor-length red gown amid a glistening winter scene in a snow-covered forest.
“For me, it’s more important than ever to focus on the true meaning of Christmas in a project like this,” Carrie says in a statement. “Even though it has been a tough year for all of us, sometimes I feel like the greatest realizations can be inspired by the most difficult times, and make us more grateful for the things we do have and for what truly matters.”
My Gift arrives on September 25.
By Cillea Houghton
