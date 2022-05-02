The City of Lubbock is so excited to be able to add the MyLBK app to the list of resources we can provide for our citizens! The MyLBK app is free and allows citizens to make service requests and reports directly to the appropriate City department from their device.
Through the app, citizens are able to provide City of Lubbock staff with pictures, videos and specific descriptions – valuable information in order to address the issue efficiently. Citizens can also track their submitted request’s progress.
In addition to the MyLBK mobile app, citizens can still make a report or request by calling 311, or by using the online citizen portal at https://seeclickfix.com/oauth/login. This has take the place of the previous online 311 citizen report portal.
Click one of the links below to download the app to your device!