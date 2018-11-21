Mystery Man is Layaway Angel

The holiday season is starting early this year. The spirit of giving is already alive and well in one anonymous man is being called a “layaway angel.”

The unidentified man recently walked into a Walmart store and paid for all of the Christmas gifts that customers were waiting to put on layaway.

Julie Gates says she was waiting in line to put some items on layaway when the man approached her and told her he was going to pay for them, which he did — and for others as well.

Gates says she asked him how anyone could afford to do that and he answered, “Santa Claus can.”

Walmart would not say how much money he spent on people’s gifts, but I’m guessing quit a bit