Nahville notes

Burke/Triolo Productions/ThinkstockLynn Anderson is commemorating the 50-year anniversary of her 1970 album Rose Garden — featuring her signature hit “(I Never Promised You a) Rose Garden” — with a Deluxe Collector’s Edition pressed on rose-colored vinyl. The record includes previously unreleased notes to Lynn from Reba McEntire and producer Clive Davis. It will be released on June 13.
The Oak Ridge Boys, Randy Owen of Alabama, Crystal Gayle, Ray Stevens and more appear in Beau Weevils‘ new social distance-friendly video for the song, “Geechi Geechi Ya Ya Blues.” Beau Weevils is a band fronted by Charlie Daniels and the song is featured on their 2018 album, Beau Weevils — Songs in the Key of E.
T. Graham Brown is releasing four of his albums digitally this week. In collaboration with Time Life, T. Graham will be making From a Stronger Place, The Next Right Thing, Christmas with T. Graham Brown and Forever Changed available on digital platforms on June 5. He is also expected to release a new album in the fall.
Up-and-coming singer-songwriter Alyssa Trahan has been selected as Breedlove Guitars’ Featured Artist for the month of June. Alyssa is a longtime customer of BreedLove, a company that constructs guitars from sustainably sourced wood. She’ll also release her new single “Ain’t Ever Goin’ Back” next week.
By Cillea Houghton
