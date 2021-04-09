Nashville notes

Burke/Triolo Productions/ThinkstockBrett Eldredge has a stop on Ellen planned for April 14. He’ll perform his current single, “Good Day.”
‘90s hitmaker Mark Collie returns with his latest music video for “The Son of a Gun,” which comes off his upcoming album, Book of My Blues. Mark charted 16 country singles during the late ‘80s and through the ‘90s, including top-10 hits “Born to Love You” and “Even the Man in the Moon is Cryin’.”
Margo Price joins Farm Aid as the first female artist to be appointed to the organization’s board of directors. She’ll serve alongside Farm Aid founders Willie Nelson, Neil Young and John Mellencamp, as well as Dave Matthews and newly-elected board member Annie Nelson, a humanitarian and farmers’ rights advocate who is also Willie Nelson’s spouse.
By Carena Liptak
