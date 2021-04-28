      Weather Alert

Nashville notes

Apr 28, 2021 @ 5:00am

Jennifer Nettles is hosting a YouTube Live watch party today at 12:30 p.m. ET for the video premiere of her rendition of “Sit Down, You’re Rockin’ The Boat.” 

Trisha Yearwood is appearing on The Kelly Clarkson Show today. 

The lineup for 2021 Pilgrimage Music & Cultural Festival will be announced today at 11 a.m. ET. 

Marty Stuart has released a cover of Willie Nelson‘s “One in a Row” as the second single off his acoustic album, Songs I Sing in the Dark. 

