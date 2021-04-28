Nashville notes

Jennifer Nettles is hosting a YouTube Live watch party today at 12:30 p.m. ET for the video premiere of her rendition of “Sit Down, You’re Rockin’ The Boat.”
Trisha Yearwood is appearing on The Kelly Clarkson Show today.
The lineup for 2021 Pilgrimage Music & Cultural Festival will be announced today at 11 a.m. ET.
Marty Stuart has released a cover of Willie Nelson‘s “One in a Row” as the second single off his acoustic album, Songs I Sing in the Dark.
