Nashville notes

Rising duo Walker County will make their TV debut on Monday with a performance on The Kelly Clarkson Show. They’re set to perform their song “Bits & Pieces.”
An upcoming special live vinyl album from David Allan Coe will revisit the outlaw star’s Biketoberfest 2001 concert in Daytona, Florida. The digitally remastered live album, called Biketoberfest 2001: Live From the Iron Horse Saloon, will be available on David’s former label, Cleveland International Records, on May 21.
Zac Brown Band has signed a new deal with Warner Music Nashville. A statement reveals that the band is gearing up to release new music on their new label, and they’ve been teasing a big announcement in the works during their upcoming livestream event on Saturday, May 8.
Ronnie Milsap has shared his “Big Bertha,” a duet with Vince Gill. The song comes off of Milsap’s new album, A Better Word for Love, which is out in full on Friday.
