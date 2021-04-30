      Weather Alert

Nashville notes

Apr 30, 2021 @ 5:00am

Rising duo Walker County will make their TV debut on Monday with a performance on The Kelly Clarkson Show. They’re set to perform their song “Bits & Pieces.”

An upcoming special live vinyl album from David Allan Coe will revisit the outlaw star’s Biketoberfest 2001 concert in Daytona, Florida. The digitally remastered live album, called Biketoberfest 2001: Live From the Iron Horse Saloon, will be available on David’s former label, Cleveland International Records, on May 21.

Zac Brown Band has signed a new deal with Warner Music Nashville. A statement reveals that the band is gearing up to release new music on their new label, and they’ve been teasing a big announcement in the works during their upcoming livestream event on Saturday, May 8.

Ronnie Milsap has shared his “Big Bertha,” a duet with Vince Gill. The song comes off of Milsap’s new album, A Better Word for Love, which is out in full on Friday.

