Nashville notes

RaeLynn is pregnant. She and her husband Josh Davis are expecting their first child, a girl, in September.
Miranda Lambert is kicking off the Laughlin Event Center‘s 2021 concert series on September 4. Toby Keith will also perform at the outdoor venue in Laughlin, Nevada — just outside of Las Vegas — in October.
Thomas Rhett‘s wife Lauren Akins is launching a podcast, Live In Love With Lauren Akins. The eight-episode series premieres on May 11 on Annie F. Downs‘ That Sounds Fun Podcast Network.
Willie Nelson and Michael McDonald are teaming up with David Hidalgo of Los Lobos for a cover of “Dreams of the San Joaquin.” It will released through BandCamp on May 7 and then be widely available on May 14. Proceeds from the song will benefit RAICES and and United Farm Workers of America.
