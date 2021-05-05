      Weather Alert

Nashville notes

May 5, 2021 @ 5:00am

Burke/Triolo Productions/Thinkstock

RaeLynn is pregnant. She and her husband Josh Davis are expecting their first child, a girl, in September.  

Miranda Lambert is kicking off the Laughlin Event Center‘s 2021 concert series on September 4. Toby Keith  will also perform at the outdoor venue in Laughlin, Nevada — just outside of Las Vegas — in October. 

Thomas Rhett‘s wife Lauren Akins is launching a podcast, Live In Love With Lauren Akins. The eight-episode series premieres on May 11 on Annie F. Downs‘ That Sounds Fun Podcast Network. 

Willie Nelson and Michael McDonald are teaming up with David Hidalgo of Los Lobos for a cover of “Dreams of the San Joaquin.” It will released through BandCamp on May 7 and then be widely available on May 14. Proceeds from the song will benefit RAICES and and United Farm Workers of America

Copyright © 2021, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

You May Also Like
Science Experiment Gone Bad
Can Mudflap Break A Kid World Record
Gabby Barrett leads country nods at the BBMAs, while nominee Morgan Wallen won’t be invited to the show
That Cat Went WayUp There
Luke Bryan partners with Cornerstone Building Brands to help create affordable housing
Recent JMM Podcasts