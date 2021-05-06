Nashville notes

Brandy Clark has confirmed a string of dates for her upcoming Who You Thought I Was headlining tour. The run takes its name from one of the tracks on Brandy’s March 2020 album, Your Life Is a Record.
Emmylou Harris is among the headlining acts of the upcoming Cayamo Cruise, which returns in 2022 after being sidelined by the COVID-19 pandemic.
Jason Isbell and Amanda Shires are the latest guests on The Big Interview with Dan Rather. They discuss, among other things, how Amanda got the idea to co-found The Highwomen with Maren Morris, Brandi Carlile and Natalie Hemby.
