      Weather Alert

Nashville notes

May 6, 2021 @ 5:00am

Burke/Triolo Productions/Thinkstock

Brandy Clark has confirmed a string of dates for her upcoming Who You Thought I Was headlining tour. The run takes its name from one of the tracks on Brandy’s March 2020 album, Your Life Is a Record.

Emmylou Harris is among the headlining acts of the upcoming Cayamo Cruise, which returns in 2022 after being sidelined by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Jason Isbell and Amanda Shires are the latest guests on The Big Interview with Dan Rather. They discuss, among other things, how Amanda got the idea to co-found The Highwomen with Maren Morris, Brandi Carlile and Natalie Hemby.

