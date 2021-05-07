Nashville notes

      Weather Alert

May 7, 2021 @ 5:00am

Alan Jackson has been announced as a performer during the Big Machine Music City Grand Prix, an inaugural three-day event set for August 2021. Alan, a longtime racing enthusiast, has signed on to perform at the event in partnership with the Grand Ole Opry. Other performers are expected to be announced soon.

Travis Denning invites country duo Maddie & Tae to join him for the first-ever episode of his YouTube series, Travis Denning and Friends Do Stuff. In this installment, the three country singers do a hot chicken taste test. 

