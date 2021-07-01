Nashville notes

Laine Hardy, Priscilla Block, Shy Carter, Brittney Spencer and many more rising stars have been added to the 2021 Watershed Festival’s “Next From Nashville” Stage lineup. The event takes place July 30-August 1; previously-announced headliners are Dierks Bentley, Thomas Rhett and Tim McGraw.
Vince Gill has donated Roy Acuff’s legendary fiddle to the Country Music Hall of Fame’s permanent collection. Vince bought the instrument earlier this year, per Rolling Stone; Acuff first began playing it after it was gifted to him by American soldiers during World War II.
