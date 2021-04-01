      Weather Alert

Nashville notes

Apr 1, 2021 @ 5:00am

Burke/Triolo Productions/ThinkstockDolly Parton and Leslie Jordan are just two of the featured guests on Brandi Carlile’s Broken Horses Virtual Book Tour, which kicks off next month in celebration of the singer-songwriter’s upcoming memoir. You can grab tickets now.

Breland, Jason Isbell and Orville Peck are among the acts slotted to play Bonnaroo 2021 this September. The full lineup is available on the festival’s website.

Country up-and-comer and Season 17 The Voice champ Jake Hoot reunited with his coach, Kelly Clarkson, during an appearance on The Kelly Clarkson Show. The two performed their duet, “I Would’ve Loved You.”

By Carena Liptak
Copyright © 2021, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

You May Also Like
Chase Bryant announces his full-length debut, 'The Upbringing,' after a harrowing personal journey
10 Year Old Creates Song For Charity
Pepsi and Peeps Release Soda
Trisha Yearwood, Rory Feek revisit “Met Him in a Motel Room” for Rory’s 'Gentle Man' album
For Blake Shelton, “Minimum Wage” is all about love
Recent JMM Podcasts