Nashville notes: A new Johnny Cash movie, a new song from Mickey Guyton

August 23, 2022 4:00PM CDT
A new movie about Johnny Cash is coming to theaters this winter. Called Johnny Cash: The Redemption of an American Icon, the film will show on December 5, 6 and 7 only. Tickets are available now.

Mickey Guyton has a new song, called “Somethin ‘Bout You,” due out this Friday. She’ll perform it as part of her Friday morning appearance on TODAY’s Summer Concert Series; tune in to NBC at 7 a.m. ET to watch.

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

