96.3 KLLL 96.3 KLLL Logo

Nashville notes: Adam Doleac’s tour + Tracy Lawrence’s “Alibis” T-shirt

October 11, 2023 4:00PM CDT
Share

Adam Doleac is hitting the road in 2024 on his Wrong Side of a Sunrise Tour. Graham BarhamGreylan James and Troy Cartwright will serve as openers on select dates. Tickets go on sale Friday, October 13, at 10 a.m. local time. For a full list of dates, visit Adam’s website.

Tracy Lawrence is taking fans down memory lane with his new online exclusive “Alibis” T-shirt. Grab yours now at Tracy’s merch store.

Ahead of her debut album’s arrival, Kylie Morgan is giving fans a preview of an upcoming song from the project called “Happy Ever After Me.” Check it out on her Instagram. Kylie’s record, Making It Up As I Go, arrives October 13 and can be presaved now.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Recently Played

The TruthJason Aldean
6:56pm
World On FireNate Smith
6:54pm
Even Though Im LeavingLuke Combs
6:50pm
ReligiouslyBailey Zimmerman
6:44pm
Sand In My BootsMorgan Wallen
6:40pm
View Full Playlist

You May Also Like

1

Gwen Stefani Says Blake Shelton 'Has Changed My Life'
2

Dylan Scott and Wife Blair Welcome Third Child, a Baby Boy
3

Phillies Fan Not Allowed To Bring 'Support Gator' Into Stadium
4

Texas Tech, K-State selected for primetime kick on FS1
5

Houston at Texas Tech Game Preview