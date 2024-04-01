96.3 KLLL 96.3 KLLL Logo

Nashville notes: ALABAMA’s June Jam lineup, CAM contributes to Beyoncé’s ‘Cowboy Carter’

April 1, 2024 4:00PM CDT
Share

The lineup for ALABAMA‘s June Jam 18 has been announced. Joining the group’s Randy Owen and Teddy Gentry are Old DominionShenandoah, Lee Greenwood, Montgomery Gentry‘s Eddie Montgomery, Mark Wills, The Castellows and more. For the full lineup and tickets to the June 1 event, head to ticketmaster.com.

“Burning House” hitmaker CAM has shared that she contributed in various capacities to Beyoncé‘s Cowboy Carter. “My brain and heart have melted. Thank you @beyonce for inviting me to contribute writing, production, engineering and backing vocals across 5 tracks of your masterpiece of an album #cowboycarter,” CAM said. You can read her full post on Instagram.

Dan + Shay have released their debut album, Where It All Began, on vinyl. The record arrived in 2014 and spawned the hit singles “19 You + Me,” “Show You Off” and “Nothin’ Like You.” You can order your signed LP now at Dan + Shay’s merch store.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Recently Played

This Towns Been Too Good To UsDylan Scott
4:26am
I Remember EverythingZach Bryan Feat. Kacey Musgraves
4:22am
Maybe It Was MemphisPam Tillis
4:20am
Drinkin ProblemsDillon Carmichael
4:15am
ChevroletDustin Lynch (feat. Jelly Roll)
4:12am
View Full Playlist

You May Also Like

1

Reba McEntire Addresses Claims She Called Taylor Swift A 'Spoiled Brat'
2

Toby Keith To Be Inducted Into The Country Music Hall Of Fame
3

Sugarcane Chronicles: From the Sweet to the Sour of "Big Sugar"
4

Touchdowns and Testimonies: Coach Denny Duron on “God, Family, Football” on Freevee
5

Dancing at the Big 12 Tournament