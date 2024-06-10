96.3 KLLL 96.3 KLLL Logo

Nashville notes: Album news from Avery Anna + Danielle Bradbery

June 10, 2024 3:55PM CDT
Warner Music Nashville’s Avery Anna is dropping her debut album, Breakup Over Breakfast, on July 19. “This album means so much to me. It’s very personal and nerve wracking for me to release it into the world and show that side of myself but I’m ready to rock out, sob, sing, and connect. It’s a little bit of everything that I love – rock, acoustic singer/songwriter, pop, country – all the kinds of music that have served as the soundtrack to my life over the past couple of years,” shares Avery. The record’s title track is out now.

Lainey Wilson and Cody Johnson appeared on the CMA Close Up Stage in Nashville for a sit-down conversation during CMA Fest. If you missed the interview, you can catch them now on CMA’s TalkShopLive channel.
 
Danielle Bradbery has announced that she’s releasing her new self-titled album, Danielle, on Sept. 6. Its latest preview, “Broken Boy,” is out now. While you wait, you can preorder and presave the record to hear it as soon as it drops. 

