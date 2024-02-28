Nashville notes: Anne Wilson’s ‘REBEL’ track list + Opry NextStage’s 2024 class

96.3 KLLL 96.3 KLLL Logo

Country and Christian artist Anne Wilson has unveiled the track list for her new album, REBEL. Arriving April 19, the 16-song project features Anne’s current single, “Rain in the Rearview,” and includes collabs with Lainey Wilson, Jordan Davis and Christian music hitmaker Chris Tomlin. To view the full track list, head to Anne’s Instagram. REBEL is available for preorder now.

The Grand Ole Opry has announced nine artists as part of its Opry NextStage Class of 2024: Josh Ross, Anne Wilson, Chase Matthew, Wyatt Flores, Madeline Edwards, Ella LangleyCharles Wesley Godwin, 49 Winchester and Flatland Cavalry.

Kacey Musgraves is set to release a new song, “Too Good to Be True,” on Thursday. The track and her forthcoming new album, Deeper Well, are available for preorder and presave now.

