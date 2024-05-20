96.3 KLLL 96.3 KLLL Logo

Nashville notes: Annie Bosko’s Dwight Yoakam collab + Dustin Lynch’s “Chevrolet” video

May 20, 2024 3:55PM CDT
Rising singer/songwriter Annie Bosko is teaming with country icon Dwight Yoakam for a song, “Heart Burn.” “I love that [Dwight] effortlessly crosses genres, blending everything from country, americana, rock and latin influences, and it feels like we were able to capture that in this song,” shares Annie. “Heart Burn” drops May 31 and is available for presave now.

Billy Currington was presented a plaque to commemorate Doin’ Somethin’ Right hitting RIAA-certified double Platinum status and “Must Be Doin’ Somethin’ Right” and “Good Directions” earning RIAA-certified four-time Platinum status. You can check out a photo of the presentation on Billy’s Instagram.

Dustin Lynch has shared that he’ll drop the music video for his latest single, “Chevrolet,” at 4 p.m. CT on Wednesday. You can set a reminder to watch it on YouTube as soon as it arrives.

