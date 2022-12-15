Nashville notes: Ashley McBryde’s “Gospel Night,” Ernest’s new three-pack and more

96.3 KLLL 96.3 KLLL Logo

December 15, 2022 4:00PM CST
Ashley McBryde’s music video for “Gospel Night at the Strip Club,” off her Ashley McBryde Presents: Lindeville album, is out now.

Rising star Ernest is gearing up to drop not one but three new songs on Friday. He teased tracks called “Miss That Girl,” “Unhang the Moon” and “Songs We Used to Sing” on social media.

Larry Strickland, widower of Naomi Judd, shares his story and his experience with mental health struggles in a new episode of ACM Lifting Lives’ The Check-In video series.

Jennifer Nettles is set to host Farmer Wants a Wife, a new reality dating series premiering on Fox, according to a report from Deadline. The show, adapted from the British original, follows a group of eligible farmers as they seek a spouse from an array of women from the city.

