Nashville notes: Ashley McBryde’s new merch items + Shy Carter’s upcoming duet

May 3, 2023 4:00PM CDT
Ashley McBryde has dropped new items in her merch store, including a black sweatshirt and white T-shirt with the words “trust yourself” from her latest single, “Light On In The Kitchen.” Check it out on store.ashleymcbryde.com.

Christ Stapleton has added new All American Road Show tour T-shirts, sweatshirts, hats and bandanas to his merch store, as well. Grab yours at Chris’ online store.

Shy Carter is dropping his new song with Caitlyn Smith, “How Did You Sleep,” on Friday, May 5. Presave the track now to be the first to hear it.

