Nashville notes: Austin Burke reimagines “Crazy” + Jordyn Shellhart’s pensive video

April 14, 2023 4:20PM CDT
Austin Burke has dropped his fresh spin on Patsy Cline‘s “Crazy.” Called “Crazy, Crazy,” Austin wrote the song with Brandon Day and got the stamp of approval from Willie Nelson, who penned Patsy’s hit.

Jordyn Shellhart has dropped a moody music video for her new song, “When Something’s Gotta Give.” The track previews her Warner Music Nashville debut album, Primrose, which arrives May 19. 

Mackenzie Carpenter has dropped her self-titled debut EP, which includes the hilarious newly released track, “Throw You Back.” The five-song set is Mackenzie’s first collection of music released with her label home, The Valory Music Co.

