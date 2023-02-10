96.3 KLLL 96.3 KLLL Logo

Nashville notes: Bailey Z is “Fix’n to Break” + Vince’s Next Big Thing is 20

February 10, 2023 4:30PM CST
Share
Nashville notes: Bailey Z is “Fix’n to Break” + Vince’s Next Big Thing is 20

“Ain’t No Harmin’ Me” is the new single from The War and Treaty‘s new album, Lover’s Game, which arrives March 10.

Breakout newcomer Bailey Zimmerman‘s just put out a new track, as his current single “Rock and a Hard Place” continues its run in the top 10. You can check out the lyric video for “Fix’n to Break” now.

To celebrate the 20th anniversary of his 11th album, Next Big ThingVince Gill‘s released a remastered version of the video for his hit “Someday,” which he wrote with pop star Richard Marx.

“I’m Not Pretty” is the new track from “Tennessee Orange” hitmaker Megan Moroney

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Recently Played

Five More MinutesScotty Mccreery
6:52pm
What He Didnt DoCarly Pearce
6:44pm
Aint Worth The WhiskeyCole Swindell
6:41pm
How It Oughta BeShane Profitt
6:38pm
Buy DirtJordan Davis/luke Bryan
6:35pm
View Full Playlist

You May Also Like

1

Garth’s getting ready to feed his Friends at his new Nashville honky tonk
2

Reba McEntire Opens Up About Passing On 'The Voice'
3

Nashville notes: Peter McCann passes + MacKenzie Porter on ‘GMA’
4

Coming Soon: Radio Station Renovation Powered by Sutherlands Home Base
5

BONUS OFFER From Hudson Fence Company