Nashville notes: Billy Currington’s “City Don’t” + Vince Gill’s “Danny Boy”

June 30, 2023 5:00PM CDT
Billy Currington has released a new song, “City Don’t.” The tune is an ode to small-town living and the country way of life.

Vince Gill and Paul Franklin have dropped their rendition of the timeless “Danny Boy.” It’s the latest preview of their forthcoming album, Sweet Memories: The Music of Ray Price & The Cherokee Cowboys, due out August 4.

Mason Ramsey‘s back with “Reasons To Come Home,” his first new song in almost four years. The reflective track was written by Mason, Rob Pennington and Jeff Middleton.

