96.3 KLLL 96.3 KLLL Logo

Nashville notes: Blake and Gwen’s wedding anniversary + Darius on ‘GMA3’

July 3, 2024 4:00PM CDT
Share

Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani are celebrating their third wedding anniversary on Wednesday. You can check out Blake’s shout-out to Gwen on social platform X.

Country music’s Kane Brown, Chris Young and Keith Urban are set to perform on CNN’s The Fourth in America. Other artists on the bill include Bebe Rexha, The Killers, The Goo Goo Dolls, T-Pain, Ben Platt and Boys Like Girls. The show airs Thursday at 7 p.m. ET on CNN.

Darius Rucker will perform on ABC’s GMA3 on Friday. His current single with Jennifer Nettles, “Never Been Over,” is making its way up the country charts.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Recently Played

That'S What I Love About SundayCraig Morgan
6:53pm
Beautiful As YouThomas Rhett
6:50pm
Forever After AllLuke Combs
6:46pm
Love You, Miss You, Mean ItLuke Bryan
6:39pm
Watermelon MoonshineLainey Wilson
6:36pm
View Full Playlist

You May Also Like

1

Morgan Wallen Gives Fans A Life Update
2

Keith Urban Reveals How Lainey Wilson Took Their Duet 'To Another Level'
3

Investigative Triumph: "The Burden" with Fishman & Ross
4

Hollywood Mysteries Revealed: Josh Young & Manfred Westphal Talk 'THE FIXER'
5

Texas Tech tabs Glasco to lead softball program