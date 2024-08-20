96.3 KLLL 96.3 KLLL Logo

Nashville notes: Blake readies for hunting season + Carly’s Faith Hill cover

August 20, 2024 3:55PM CDT
Share

Blake Shelton is getting ready for hunting season with a new Kubota RTV UTV. “Look at this. Deer, gear, beer, hold it up right here,” Blake shows fans in a video introducing his vehicle. You can check out the full clip now on social platform X.

Warner Music Nashville artist and country newcomer Gavin Adcock has announced his 2025 Actin’ Up Again (Again) Tour. The trek kicks off Jan. 17 in Richmond, Virginia, and wraps April 13 in Columbus, Ohio. Tickets go on sale Friday at Gavin’s website.

Carly Pearce recently shared a clip of her covering Faith Hill‘s “Let Me Let Go” in a backstage locker room. “I have loved this song for so long,” Carly captioned the video. You can watch it now on Carly’s Instagram.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Recently Played

Dirt On My BootsJon Pardi
1:27am
Beatles And EaglesThe Frontmen
1:23am
Cowboys Cry TooKelsea Ballerini W/ Noah Kahan
1:12am
A Bar SongShaboozey
1:09am
Sand In My BootsMorgan Wallen
12:59am
View Full Playlist

You May Also Like

1

Elle King Breaks Her Silence On Drunken Dolly Parton Performance
2

Join us September 13 for IPADN!
3

The 35th Annual National Arts Program Online Registration Open
4

Water Line Construction to Begin Monday in Manhattan Heights
5

AVATAR: THE LAST AIRBENDER IN CONCERT Comes to The Buddy Holly Hall in September!