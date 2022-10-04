96.3 KLLL 96.3 KLLL Logo

Nashville notes: Blake Shelton’s music catalog, Darius Rucker tributes R.E.M. & more

October 4, 2022 4:00PM CDT
Share
Nashville notes: Blake Shelton’s music catalog, Darius Rucker tributes R.E.M. & more

Influence Media Partners has acquired Blake Shelton‘s music catalog from 2001 to 2019, including the 27 #1 hits he recorded during that time, such as his debut #1 hit, “Austin,” “Boys ‘Round Here” and “God’s Country.” 

Darius Rucker is performing as part of a tribute concert to R.E.M. and their debut EP, Chronic Town. Darius will perform at the show on December 15 in Atlanta, with net proceeds benefiting Planned Parenthood. Tickets go on sale October 7 at 10 a.m. ET. 

To celebrate four weeks at #1, Cole Swindell has released an acoustic version of “She Had Me At Heads Carolina.”

Gabby Barrett has released the live music video for her current single, “Pick Me Up.” 

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Recently Played

Down HomeJimmie Allen
5:29pm
Knee DeepZac Brown Band/jimmy Buffett
5:26pm
Til You CantCody Johnson
5:23pm
Nobody To BlameChris Stapleton
5:19pm
Country OnLuke Bryan
5:11pm
View Full Playlist

You May Also Like

1

Red Raiders Alums Introduces Toddi Vodka
2

Thomas Rhett Is Overcoming His Fear of Horses
3

The Lubbock Economic Development Alliance Announces the Addition of Over 500 Jobs and More Than $66M into the Lubbock Community
4

He Did What???
5

South Lubbock Sanitary Sewer Extension Phase IV Project to Begin Wednesday

Jeff, Mudflap & The Gang

Recent JMM Podcasts