Nashville notes: Blake Shelton’s new merch, Dylan Marlowe + Avery Anna collab

Blake Shelton has dropped new items in his merch store, which include T-shirts, a hat and a koozie. You can check it out at his merch store.

Dylan Marlowe and Avery Anna are set to release their new song, “I Will (When You Do),” on Friday, October 13. Presave the track now to hear it as soon as it drops.

Jon Pardi has shared a preview clip of his upcoming collab with Luke Bryan, “Cowboys and Plowboys,” ahead of its release on October 13. You can check it out on X, formerly known as Twitter.

