Nashville notes: Brad Paisley’s world tour, Dylan Marlowe + Avery Anna’s collab

October 16, 2023 4:00PM CDT
Brad Paisley has announced his Son Of The Mountains World Tour 2024. Named after his upcoming album, the international trek kicks off February 27 in Iceland before hitting Switzerland, Germany, Scotland, Northern Ireland and more. For tickets and a full list of dates, visit Brad’s website.

Up-and-comers Dylan Marlowe and Avery Anna have teamed up for “I Will (When You Do).” The breakup track was written by Avery, Dylan, Abram DeanJoe Fox and David Fanning. “I’m proud that the first song Dylan and I wrote together is also the first song we’re putting out together, and I’m excited for fans to hear it!” shares Avery.

Dillon Carmichael is releasing his new song, “Foot Out the Door,” on October 27. “This one’s for all the badasses who’ve ever had a tough decision to make. Hope y’all love it as much as I do,” Dillon shares on X, formerly known as Twitter. “Foot Out the Door” is available for presave now.

