Nashville notes: Brandy Clark’s album + Jordyn Shellhart’s ‘Primrose’

Grammy-nominated singer/songwriter Brandy Clark has dropped her highly anticipated self-titled album. The 11-song set features a collaboration (“Dear Insecurity”) with Brandi Carlile, who produced the record, as well.

Country newcomer Jordyn Shellhart has released her debut album, Primrose. Out now via Warner Music Nashville, the 12-track collection includes the standout “Maybe Someday You’ll Have A Daughter” and lead song “Who Are You Mad At.”

Rising artist Payton Smith‘s new EP, What Colors Your Wild, is out now. Arriving on Combustion Masters, the project features Payton as a co-writer on five of its seven songs, including the heartfelt “The Hard Way.”

Josh Turner is celebrating the 30th anniversary of his debut album, Long Black Train, by releasing it on vinyl for the very first time. Pick up your autographed copy at Josh’s merch store.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.