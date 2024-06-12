96.3 KLLL 96.3 KLLL Logo

Nashville notes: Brantley Gilbert’s giveaway + William Michael Morgan’s EP

June 12, 2024 4:00PM CDT
Share

William Michael Morgan is set to drop his new EP, Country Classics Vol. 1, on July 12. “It’s full of some of my favorite classic country songs that I love, and I hope you love too!” William shares on social platform X.The project’s available for presave now. 

Country Bay Music Festival has announced its lineup. Slated for Nov. 9-10 in Miami, Florida, the event will feature performances from Carrie Underwood, Zac Brown BandDustin Lynch, Chris Janson, Gabby Barrett, Chayce Beckham, Parmalee and more. Tickets go on sale Friday 10 a.m. ET at countrybaymusicfestival.com.

Brantley Gilbert has shared that he’s giving away the truck featured in his 2013 “Bottoms Up” music video. To participate, head to the contest’s page.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Recently Played

White HorseChris Stapleton
6:04pm
I Hope You'Re Happy NowCarly Pearce With Lee Brice
6:01pm
Bless The Broken RoadRascal Flatts
5:57pm
AustinDasha
5:55pm
Barefoot Blue Jean NightJake Owen
5:52pm
View Full Playlist

You May Also Like

1

Jana Kramer Opens Up About Feeling 'Judgement' Ahead Of Her Wedding
2

Darius Rucker Opens Up About New Memoir, Encouraging Country Artists, & Loving Post Malone
3

Carly Pearce Will ‘Alter’ Shows Due To Heart Condition Diagnosis
4

Could Country Music Have Another Blockbuster Summer?
5

Rebecca Quin on Becoming Becky Lynch “The Man”