Nashville notes: Brantley Gilbert’s new collaboration + more

November 2, 2022 4:00PM CDT
Nashville notes: Brantley Gilbert's new collaboration + more

Brantley Gilbert is teasing something new. On November 10, he’ll have a collaboration with Blake Shelton and Vince Gill out called “Heaven by Then,” and he’s hinting that he’s got other surprises in the works, too.

Travis Tritt and Chris Janson have canceled the last month of dates on their Can’t Miss Tour due to Travis’ knee injury. The ‘90s hitmaker issued a statement on social media saying he hopes to be out performing for fans again as soon as possible.

