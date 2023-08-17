96.3 KLLL 96.3 KLLL Logo

Nashville notes: Brett Eldredge expands ‘Bring You Back’ + Dylan Marlowe’s Opry debut video

August 17, 2023 4:00PM CDT
Share

In celebration of the 10-year anniversary of his debut album Bring You BackBrett Eldredge has released an expanded version of it with two new songs: “Adios Old Friend” and a live version of “One Mississippi.” The record is available on all digital music platforms now. Signed LPs and CDs can also be preordered at Brett’s merch store.

Country newcomer Dylan Marlowe‘s My Opry Debut video is now up on the Grand Ole Opry’s YouTube page. The video features interviews with Dylan and follows him from the dressing room to rehearsal to his big night on the Opry stage. 

Alan Jackson‘s Honky Tonk Christmas will be released on vinyl October 6. You can preorder your copy now to get it as soon as it drops.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Recently Played

Craving YouThomas Rhett
11:55pm
Girl Like YouJason Aldean
11:51pm
But I Got A Beer In My HandLuke Bryan
11:49pm
Fast CarLuke Combs
11:40pm
There Was This GirlRiley Green
11:37pm
View Full Playlist

You May Also Like

1

Tim McGraw Says Wife Faith Hill Helps Him Stay Sober
2

Garth Brooks Just Announced a New Album … Kind Of
3

Jason Aldean’s Version of “Try This In A Small Town” In Rap
4

Luke Combs Wants To Perform 'Fast Car' With Tracy Chapman
5

Spirit of ’45 Day Event Saturday August 12