96.3 KLLL 96.3 KLLL Logo

Nashville notes: Brett’s unusual tour name + Chris gets lyrical

February 16, 2023 5:00PM CST
Share
Nashville notes: Brett’s unusual tour name + Chris gets lyrical

You can check out Nate Smith performing his #1, “Whiskey on You,” as he makes his late-night debut on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon. It’s now available on YouTube.

Brett Young kicks off his 5 Tour, 3, 2, 1 trek March 20 in Columbus, Ohio. Morgan Evans and Ashley Cooke are set to open.

Chris Young‘s new lyric video for “Looking for You” is out now.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Recently Played

No playlist data.
View Full Playlist

You May Also Like

1

Reba McEntire Opens Up About Passing On 'The Voice'
2

Coming Soon: Radio Station Renovation Powered by Sutherlands Home Base
3

Stratford Pointe Open House February 18th and 19th
4

California Tesla Driver Spotted Sleeping Behind The Wheel
5

South Plains District Dental Society Annual Give Kids a Smile Children’s Dental Health Fair