      Weather Alert

Nashville notes: Carly Pearce, CMA Fest 2023 and more

Jul 14, 2022 @ 4:00pm

Carly Pearce is the headliner for Jenny Tolman’s inaugural Cowgirls at the Cowboy Festival. Also on the bill are Natalie Hemby, RaeLynn and, of course, Jenny.

It seems hard to believe, but it’s already time to start getting ready for CMA Fest 2023. Four-night stadium passes for next summer’s event go on sale August 3. The next CMA Fest will take place June 8-11, 2023.

Trisha Yearwood is helping the Country Music Hall of Fame kick off its new membership campaign. The country star — who worked as a tour guide at the museum before her rise to fame — recently visited the Hall, where she offered a message to country fans, urging them to become members.

Breland and Keith Urban just picked up some new hardware for their song “Throw it Back.” The collaboration is now RIAA certified Gold.

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Recently Played

Friday, July 15th, 2022
You May Also Like
Nashville notes: Travis Denning, Zac Brown Band + Cody Johnson and more
Jason Aldean sends “That’s What Tequila Does” to country radio as he gears up for tour
Texas Tech Announces $200 Million Investment into Football
The show must go on: Luke Bryan falls on stage but keeps singing
Bartender Stunned by Tip
Jeff, Mudflap & The Gang
Recent JMM Podcasts
Connect With Us Listen To Us On