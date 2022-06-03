      Weather Alert

Nashville notes: Carly Pearce, Eli Young Band + more

Jun 3, 2022 @ 4:00pm

Carly Pearce has added a second show to her planned Ryman Auditorium date, as tickets to the first show sold out less than an hour after they went on sale. Carly will now play headlining shows at the Ryman on October 26 and 27.

Eli Young Band have a new album out today, called Love Talking. The title track and lead single is currently climbing the country charts.

Brooke Eden shared a new song today, called “Left You For Me.”

Fans who are planning to check out Marty Stuart’s annual Late Night Jam during Nashville’s CMA Fest are in for a treat: The evening will feature appearances from guitars once owned by Johnny Cash, Merle Haggard, Tammy Wynette and more, the Tennessean reports. These hallowed instruments will be played by contemporary stars like Lainey Wilson and Emmylou Harris. For details and tickets, visit the Ryman Auditorium’s website.

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Recently Played

Saturday, June 4th, 2022
You May Also Like
Luke Combs never planned to duet with Miranda Lambert, but the song was “too good not to do it”
Dan + Shay tribute Kenny Chesney in original new song
City to Begin Pavement Repairs on 34th Street Starting Monday
Carly Pearce to make headlining debut at Ryman Auditorium
Kane Brown, Loretta Lynn + more join 'AARP The Magazine'’s multi-generational country music cover story
Jeff, Mudflap & The Gang
Recent JMM Podcasts
Connect With Us Listen To Us On