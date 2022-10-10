96.3 KLLL 96.3 KLLL Logo

Nashville notes: Carly Pearce video premiere, Scotty McCreery honored by St. Jude & more

October 10, 2022 4:00PM CDT
Share
Nashville notes: Carly Pearce video premiere, Scotty McCreery honored by St. Jude & more

The video for Carly Pearce‘s latest single, “What He Didn’t Do,” is premiering Tuesday on CMT. Watch the preview here

Scotty McCreery received the Randy Owen Angels Among Us Award at the Country Cares Seminar for his years of support for St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital. 

Presale tickets for Brett Eldredge‘s Glow Live Tour are available to members of his fan club beginning Tuesday at 10 a.m. local time. 

Callista Clark will perform her new song, “Brave Girl,” on NBC’s Today show Thursday during the 10 a.m. hour.

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Recently Played

Fall In LoveBailey Zimmerman
2:00pm
Everything She AintHailey Whitters
1:57pm
Its Your LoveTim Mcgraw/faith Hill
1:49pm
You ProofMorgan Wallen
1:47pm
Even Though Im LeavingLuke Combs
1:43pm
View Full Playlist

You May Also Like

1

Fall 2022 Cash Contest Rules
2

Shop Petticoats on the Prairie Next Weekend
3

Thomas Rhett Is Overcoming His Fear of Horses
4

It's National Vodka Day and Toddi Cocktails Co-Founders Join Jeff Mudflap and Colleen!
5

Loretta Lynn, Country Music Icon and Coal Miner's Daughter passes at 90