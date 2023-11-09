96.3 KLLL 96.3 KLLL Logo

Nashville notes: Carly Pearce’s new journal + Walker Hayes’ “Fancy Like Christmas”

November 9, 2023 4:00PM CST
Share

Carly Pearce has dropped a new Say Anything Journal in her merch store. The item is priced at $25 and includes a special printed note from Carly with her autograph. Get yours now at carlypearceshop.merchmadeeasy.com.

Walker Hayes is dropping a festive remake of his #1 hit, “Fancy Like,” on Friday, November 10. The fresh rendition is titled “Fancy Like Christmas” and can be presaved now.

Kimberly Perry has released her cover of Leonard Cohen‘s “Hallelujah.” “Christmas is my very favorite time of year,” she shares. “I chose the non-traditional Hallelujah because it feels like the perfect crossroads of the Bloom spirit and the holiday spirit – reckoning with both the wins and losses of the year with grace and a resounding ‘Hallelujah!’”

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Recently Played

Somethin Bout A TruckKip Moore
5:35pm
Everything I LoveMorgan Wallen
5:28pm
Pickup ManJoe Diffie
5:25pm
Buy DirtJordan Davis Ft. Luke Bryan
5:22pm
Standing Room OnlyTim Mcgraw
5:18pm
View Full Playlist

You May Also Like

1

Jelly Roll, Luke Bryan, Tanya Tucker, To Perform At 2023 CMA Awards
2

Garth Brooks Announces New Album
3

Red Raider Roster Report – Texas Tech Basketball
4

Tasting History: Max Miller's Epic Culinary Journey and Cookbook
5

From Pasture to Plate: Elizabeth Poett's Ranch Table Chronicles