Nashville notes: Carly’s hummingbird guitar + Maren’s new EP

In celebration of her new album, hummingbird, Carly Pearce has teamed with Epiphone for a custom hummingbird guitar, and she’s giving fans a chance to win it. To participate and for more information, head to the contest’s page.

Payton Smith is set to drop his new track, “She’s Goin’ to Town,” on Friday. Hear a snippet on Payton’s Instagram and presave the song to hear it as soon as it drops.

Maren Morris has announced her new EP, Intermission, dropping Aug. 2. The project will contain five tracks, including “Cut!” with Julia Michaels, arriving Friday. Intermission is available for presave now.

