Nashville notes: Carrie & Lee on the Opry, Artists to Watch in 2023

Already-established hitmakers Jackson Dean and Nate Smith are part of Amazon Music’s Breakthrough Artists to Watch: Country Class for this year, in addition to newer names like Avery Anna, Megan Moroney, Warren Zelders, Madeline Edwards, Dylan Schneider and Dalton Dover. You can check out their music on Amazon’s Breakthrough playlists.

You can tune in for the premiere of a previously recorded episode of Opry Live featuring Carrie Underwood, Lee Brice and Bailey Zimmerman this Saturday at 9 p.m. ET on Circle TV.

