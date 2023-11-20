96.3 KLLL 96.3 KLLL Logo

Nashville notes: Carrie’s Black Friday sale + Maren’s new duet

November 20, 2023 4:00PM CST
The Black Friday sale has begun at Carrie Underwood‘s merch store with a 20% storewide discount and 50% discount of selected items. You can shop Carrie’s merch this holiday season at store.carrieunderwood.fm.

Maren Morris has joined pop singer/songwriter Teddy Swims for a duet rendition of his song “Some Things I’ll Never Know.” “Teddy’s vulnerability on this song really struck a chord, so turning it into a duet felt incredibly healing for me,” she says of the collab. “I barely made it through my vocal in the booth, I was so emotional.”

Luke Combs is holding a flyaway giveaway for a winning fan and their guest to come to a 2024 Growin’ Up & Gettin’ Old Tour show of their choice and meet him. You can find the details and sign-up link at Luke’s X, formerly known as Twitter.

