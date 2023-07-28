96.3 KLLL 96.3 KLLL Logo

Nashville notes: Carter Faith’s “Cowboy Fever” + Drake Milligan and The Reklaws

July 28, 2023 4:30PM CDT
Carter Faith has released a new song, “Cowboy Fever.” The haunting romantic tale was written by Carter, Lauren Hungate and Tofer Brown. “It’s just a classic story of you wanting someone to change so you stick around, hoping that they will and then they don’t, and coming to the realization that it’s out of your hands,” Carter says of the track.

Drake Milligan and The Reklaws have dropped their sprightly new duet, “Honky Tonkin’ About.” “I was honored to get the call to be on my first ever feature with The Reklaws,” Drake says of his new collaborators. “They are so much fun to work with.”

Jon Langston‘s debut full-length album, Heart On Ice, will arrive September 8. Its title track is out now, and the record is available for preorder.

