96.3 KLLL 96.3 KLLL Logo

Nashville notes: Carter Faith’s “Smoke Too Soon” + Josh Turner’s Father’s Day sale

June 16, 2023 4:30PM CDT
Share

Carter Faith melds neo-traditional country with modern pop sensibilities in her spirited new song, “Smoke Too Soon.” Penned by Carter, Lauren HungateCaroline Watkins and Tofer Brown, the track previews her upcoming debut album.

Josh Turner is having a Father’s Day sale in his merch store, with select items at a 20 percent discount. Shop now at Josh’s merch store.

Jo Dee Messina is set to release her new single, “Just To Be Loved,” on July 7. Presave the song now and hear a snippet on Jo Dee’s Instagram.

The full season of 1883 will air weekly on Paramount Network, with a simulcast on CMT starting Sunday, June 18, at 8 p.m. ET. Actors include country music’s Tim McGraw and Faith Hill, as well as Isabel May and Sam Elliot.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Recently Played

Crazy GirlEli Young Band
6:54pm
Crazy GirlEli Young Band
6:54pm
But I Got A Beer In My HandLuke Bryan
6:51pm
But I Got A Beer In My HandLuke Bryan
6:51pm
7 SummersMorgan Wallen
6:48pm
View Full Playlist

You May Also Like

1

Magician, Cowboys Fan, Dad and In Town for Father's Day at the Cactus Theater
2

YWCA CURRENT Community Update – June 2023
3

Where Is The Lost Cajun?
4

Why Lainey Wilson Wouldn't Kiss Her Boyfriend on TV
5

Councilwoman Latrelle Joy to Host District 6 Brick Streets Community Meeting