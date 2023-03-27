96.3 KLLL 96.3 KLLL Logo

Nashville notes: Charley Pride’s statue + Ronnie Milsap’s birthday

March 27, 2023 4:00PM CDT
A bronze statue of country legend Charley Pride will be unveiled outside Nashville’s Ryman Auditorium on Wednesday, March 29. Bill MonroeLoretta Lynn and Little Jimmy Dickens are also honored with statues at the historic venue.

The War and Treaty will appear on Jimmy Kimmel Live! on Monday, March 27, to perform their powerful single “Ain’t No Harmin’ Me.” The track is featured on their latest album, Lover’s Game. Watch the duo’s performance at 10:35 p.m. CT on ABC.

Grand Ole Opry member Ronnie Milsap celebrated his 80th birthday at the Opry on Saturday, March 25. The special event, dubbed Ronnie Milsap & Friends, featured performances from Ronnie, as well as Trace AdkinsLittle Big TownMark WillsJeannie SeelyDon Schlitz and Mandy Barnett. View photos from the night on the Opry’s Instagram.

