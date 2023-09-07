Nashville notes: Charlie Worsham + The War And Treaty react to CMA nods

Singer, songwriter and multi-instrumentalist Charlie Worsham is nominated for Musician of the Year at the 57th annual CMA Awards. “hell of a thing to wake up to this morning! thank you CMA and congrats to my fellow nominees,” Charlie shares on Instagram. “the Nashville musician community is near and dear to my heart. proud to represent it alongside some of my favorite people and friends,” he adds. Charlie’s forthcoming Compadres EP drops October 13 and can be preordered now.

Rising country duo The War And Treaty are nominated for Vocal Duo of the Year at this year’s CMA Awards. The pair shared their excitement and gratitude for the milestone on Instagram, writing in part, “To all of our fans, to every team member who has work for us, to all of the soldiers and veterans, their families and the POWERFUL caretakers of the world. We share this nomination with y’all.” Read their statement in full on Instagram.

Darius Rucker, former Nashville record label executive Joe Galante and more are set to get their stars on the Music City Walk of Fame. The induction ceremony will take place on Wednesday, October 4, at 11 a.m. at Music City Walk of Fame Park. More information can be found at visitmusiccity.com.

