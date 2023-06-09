96.3 KLLL 96.3 KLLL Logo

Nashville notes: Chase Matthew’s ‘Come Get Your Memory’ + Brooke Eden’s ‘Outlaw Love’ EP

June 9, 2023 4:40PM CDT
New Warner Music Nashville artist Chase Matthew has released his sophomore album, Come Get Your Memory. The 25-song record includes Chase’s chest-thumping single, “Love You Again.”

Brooke Eden‘s new EP, Outlaw Love, has arrived. The autobiographical four-track set was co-written by Brooke and includes the empowering title track.

Colbie Caillat is set to release her debut solo country album, Along the Way, on September 22. The 13-track project can be previewed with “Pretend” and “Worth It” now.  

