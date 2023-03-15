96.3 KLLL 96.3 KLLL Logo

Nashville notes: Chase Matthew’s Opry debut + Terri Clark to the Canadian Music Hall of Fame

March 15, 2023 4:00PM CDT
ABC

Up-and-comer Chase Matthew made his Grand Ole Opry debut Wednesday, March 14. One of Warner Music Nashville’s newest artists, Chase performed his songs “Born for This” and “County Line.”

Country music’s Little Big TownLady A and LeAnn Rimes join the lineup of artists honoring the Beach Boys in the upcoming CBS television special, A Grammy Salute To The Beach Boys. The two-hour tribute will also feature performances from John LegendBrandi CarlileNorah Jones and others. The special airs on April 9 at 8 p.m. ET.

Terri Clark will be inducted into the Canadian Music Hall of Fame this May. “What can I say? Such an honor to be representing country music as one of the next inductees into the #CanadianMusicHallOfFame. I know my Mom is smiling today. Thanks to everyone who has been there supporting me along the way. And I ain’t finished yet!” Terri shared on Instagram.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

